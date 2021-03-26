© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

200 Million Shots In 100 Days: Biden Issues New Vaccination Goal

By Domenico Montanaro,
Alana Wise
Published March 26, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT
President Biden gives his first news conference of his presidency Thursday at the White House.

President Biden is doubling his original COVID-19 vaccination goal to 200 million shots in arms by his 100th day in office.

President Joe Biden is doubling his original COVID-19 vaccination goal to 200 million shots in arms by his 100th day in office — which is just over a month away.

When he entered office, Biden said his goal was 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days — a target many observers thought was not ambitious enough. According to federal health officials, that 100 million figure was hit on Biden's 58th day in office.

About 2.5 million vaccine doses are being administered every day in the United States.

He detailed his new goal Thursday, during the first news conference of his presidency.

Biden is also sticking to a goal of having a majority of K-8 schools open full time — in person, five days a week — by that same 100-day mark. So far, he said, roughly half of them are open full time.

"Help is here," Biden said, and "hope is on the way."

Biden touted his early successes, including work to expand the COVID-19 vaccination program and the $1.9 trillion relief package enacted by Congress.

His remarks come a little over halfway through his first 100 days in office — a typical benchmark used to measure a president's early progress.

Before this news conference, Biden had taken questions intermittently from reporters, but nothing at this length.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
See stories by Alana Wise
