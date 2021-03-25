News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
NBA's Miami Heat Offers Vaccinated-Only Seating For Home Games
The team has blocked off two sections in the lower level of American Airlines Arena for vaccinated ticket-holders.
Fans of the Miami Heat who are fully vaccinated will have their own seating at the team’s home games this season.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that “vaccinated-only” seating will be offered at the American Airlines Arena starting on April 1.
Fully vaccinated ticket-holders will need to show proof of their COVID-19 inoculation. It must be dated at least two weeks prior to the game date.
The Heat has blocked off two sections in the lower level for that purpose.