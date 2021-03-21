Miami Beach Police Use Pepper Balls, SWAT Teams To Enforce Spring Break Curfew

Miami Beach officials have extended an 8 p.m. curfew for at least another week on Sunday following dozens of arrests as unruly people gathered by the thousands, fought in the streets, destroyed restaurant property and refused to wear masks.

The emergency curfew went into effect Saturday night, after SWAT officers in bulletproof vests dispersed pepper spray balls to break up the rowdy, spring break crowds that descended on South Beach.

#YourMBPD is working hard to keep our community safe. Since Friday, we have made over 50 arrests and confiscated 8 firearms. We’d like to thank all of our partner law enforcement agencies for their efforts and support. #MBPDprotecting #CollaborationIsKey pic.twitter.com/Vrg9mOFcOy — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 21, 2021

The curfew, which lasts through 6 a.m., is forcing restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely during the emergency period. Local businesses are being urged to voluntarily shut down.

Tourists are encouraged to stay inside their hotels, while pedestrians and vehicles are not allowed to enter the restricted area after 8 p.m.

NPR reports that police say they arrested "at least a dozen" people for violating the state of emergency on Saturday night. It's actually fewer arrests than last week, when officers detained nearly 100 people while breaking up spring break crowds.

A countywide midnight curfew was already in place due to COVID-19.

"Too many people are coming here right now," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said on Saturday as he proclaimed a state of emergency.

"And too many people are coming here with bad intentions," Gelber said about large crowds that trashed outdoor seating areas at several restaurants on Friday night in the art deco section of the city adjacent to the beach.

"At night there is no question that it becomes a place that feels a little out of control or a lot out of control," the mayor said as he announced the 72 -hour lockdown. "At times you see things that shouldn't happen and no community should have to endure."

Gelber said he was imposing the 8 p.m. curfew and entry restrictions into Miami Beach preemptively before things get worse. Videos of the area show dense crowds of revelers, many of them maskless, drinking, dancing and ambling along Ocean Drive on Saturday night before police moved in to disperse them.

Gelber said he understands businesses need to make money, but "we're going obviously to have to always put public safety above all else."

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements told the Miami Herald that Saturday night’s incident would be reviewed internally. He said his officers only fired the tear gas after the crowd began to surge toward them, and they wouldn’t do so just simply to break up a gathering.

“I think officers felt threatened at the time,” said Clements. “There has to be an element there of either the crowd fighting or coming at officers.”



This is a developing story.

