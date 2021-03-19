COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Back Under 3,000

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Florida are back under 3,000 after a slight uptick this week.

The number of people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 dropped by 57 to 2,950, according to Thursday's report from the Florida Department of Health.

Earlier this week, it hit 2,868 — the lowest level since early November.

The state reported 5,093 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday.

The state is expected to hit 2 million cases in the next few days.

The state recorded the deaths of 99 more people due to complications related to COVID-19.

While more cases were reported Thursday than most other days this week, the positivity rate of 5.56 percent remained almost unchanged from day earlier as more tests were returned, 129,019.

More than 4.5 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in the state, with more than half considered fully vaccinated, meaning they either had both doses of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

State Totals (as of Thursday, March 18)

Positive Tests – 1,994,117

Deaths – 33,219



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,093 | Deaths – 99

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 914 | Deaths – 15



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 129,019 | Positivity Rate – 5.56%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 18: 5,093/99

March 17: 4,599/59

March 16: 4,791/102

March 15: 2,826/99

March 14 : 3,699/31

3,699/31 March 13 : 5,244/85

5,244/85 March 12 : 5,214/105

5,214/105 March 11 : 5,065/96

5,065/96 March 10 : 4,853/62

4,853/62 March 9: 4,426/132

March 8: 3,312/83

March 7: 4,098/66

March 6: 4,690/107

March 5: 5,975/138

