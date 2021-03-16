Florida Coronavirus Positivity Rate Over 6% Again

Another 2,826 people tested positive for coronavirus in Florida since Sunday, the state Department of Health reported Monday.

The daily case count brought the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 1,979,634.

The positivity rate for new cases was 6.13%, the highest it’s been since March 3. That was based on the results of 55,766 tests returned Sunday — about half the daily average for the last two weeks.

Statewide, 99 new deaths related to COVID-19 were listed in Monday’s report, nearly triple the deaths recorded the day before.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 have been declining, but rose slightly Monday with 3,027. That's an increase of almost 160 from Sunday, when the number dropped to the lowest level since early November.



As of Monday afternoon, 4,252,250 people in Florida have been vaccinated, with 2,370,198 people having completed their vaccinations.

State Totals (as of Monday, March 15)

Positive Tests – 1,979,634

Deaths – 32,959



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,826 | Deaths – 99

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 557 | Deaths – 10



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received - 55,766 | Positivity Rate – 6.13%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 15: 2,826/99

March 14 : 3,699/31

3,699/31 March 13 : 5,244/85

5,244/85 March 12 : 5,214/105

5,214/105 March 11 : 5,065/96

5,065/96 March 10 : 4,853/62

4,853/62 March 9: 4,426/132

March 8: 3,312/83

March 7: 4,098/66

March 6: 4,690/107

March 5: 5,975/138

March 4: 6,118/126

March 3: 6,014/133

March 2: 7,179/140

