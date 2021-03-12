© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Coronavirus Cases Rise For Third Straight Day; Positivity Rate Stays At 5%

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published March 12, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST
The Florida Department of Health reported a slight uptick in coronavirus for the third straight day on Thursday, with 5,065 new cases.
The Florida Department of Health reported a slight uptick in coronavirus for the third straight day on Thursday, with 5,065 new cases.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have continued to decline statewide, coming in at 3,160 on Thursday. That's about half as many people compared to three months ago.

Cases of coronavirus rose slightly across Florida on Thursday for the third straight day as the positivity rate for first-time cases remained low at 5 percent, state officials said.

There were 5,065 new cases of coronavirus and 96 more deaths recorded statewide, according to the Florida Department of Health’s daily coronavirus dashboard.

One year since a global pandemic was declared due to the coronavirus, 1,962,651 people in Florida have tested positive, while 32,639 people have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The positivity rate for new cases has also stayed low in recent weeks, coming in at 5 percent on 120,566 tests returned statewide Wednesday.

The rate has ranged between 4.89 percent to 6.5 perc ent over the past two weeks.

State Totals (as of Thursday, March 11)

  • Positive Tests – 1,962,651
  • Deaths – 32,639


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,065 | Deaths – 96
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 977 | Deaths – 14


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received 120,566 | Positivity Rate – 5.00%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 11: 5,065/96
  • March 10: 4,853/62
  • March 9: 4,426/132
  • March 8: 3,312/83
  • March 7: 4,098/66
  • March 6: 4,690/107
  • March 5: 5,975/138
  • March 4: 6,118/126
  • March 3: 6,014/133
  • March 2: 7,179/140
  • March 1: 1,700/150
  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 26: 5,922/144

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
Related Content