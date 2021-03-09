Florida Deaths Down, Hospitalizations Up In Monday's COVID Report

The Florida Department of Health reported Monday that 3,312 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday. The total number of people who have tested positive is 1,948,307.

Florida is averaging 5,111 new cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR. That’s a 12 percent drop from the week prior – and less than half of Florida’s daily average from a month ago.

Eighty-three people died throughout the state, accordind to Monday's report from the state. The rate of deaths has finally started to drop, with Florida averaging 118 per day in the last week, a 22 percent drop compared to three weeks ago, according to Johns Hopkins.

The deaths may have occurred in the days or weeks prior to Monday.

In the past year, 32,349 people have died from complications associated with the coronavirus in Florida, the health department said. .

Hospitalizations across Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 rose by 25 Monday to 3,332.

The state reported Sunday's rate of people testing positive for the first time was 5.95% on 69,810 tests.

Meantime, Florida had its best week yet for COVID-19 vaccines, averaging more than 100,000 doses per day. This is the first time the state has hit that bar.

Overall, almost 10 percent of Florida’s population has been fully vaccinated – and 21.5 percent of Florida’s adults have gotten at least one shot.

The record numbers came the same week four federally operated vaccine sites opened in Tampa, Jacksonville, Miami and Orlando. Also, the state began allowing K-12 teachers of all ages to be vaccinated, as well as medically vulnerable residents with a doctor’s note.

State Totals (as of Monday, March 8)

Positive Tests – 1,948,307

Deaths – 32,349



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,312 | Deaths – 83

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 635 | Deaths - 6



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 69,810 | Positivity Rate – 5.95%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 8: 3,312/83

March 7: 4,098/66

March 6: 4,690/107

March 5: 5,975/138

March 4: 6,118/126

March 3: 6,014/133

March 2: 7,179/140

March 1: 1,700/150

Feb. 28: 5,539/126

Feb. 27: 5,459/118

Feb. 26: 5,922/144

Feb. 25: 6,640/140

Feb. 24: 7,128/129

Feb. 23: 5,610/154

