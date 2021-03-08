Florida Records Fewest COVID-Related Deaths In More Than Three Months

Florida recorded the fewest number of deaths due to complications from COVID-19 on Sunday in more than three months.

Sunday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed 66 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 32,266.

This was the lowest total since 59 people died on Nov. 28.

There were 3,307 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Florida also recorded 4,098 new positive cases in the previous 24 hours, and the statewide total now stands at 1,944,995.

Sunday's positivity rate for new cases rose to 5.84% of the 95,406 tests administered, a day after the rate dipped to 4.91%, lowest since Oct. 29.

Saturday's report also listed the fewest number of new cases in nearly a week, as 4,690 people tested positive. The previous low was 1,700 on March 1, when just over 33,000 tests were administered.

State Totals (as of Sunday, March 7)

Positive Tests – 1,944,995

Deaths – 32,266



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,098 | Deaths – 66

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 716| Deaths - 8



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 96,406 | Positivity Rate – 5.84%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 6: 4,098/66

March 5: 5,975/138

March 4: 6,118/126

March 3: 6,014/133

March 2: 7,179/140

March 1: 1,700/150

Feb. 28: 5,539/126

Feb. 27: 5,459/118

Feb. 26: 5,922/144

Feb. 25: 6,640/140

Feb. 24: 7,128/129

Feb. 23: 5,610/154

Feb. 22: 4,151/161

