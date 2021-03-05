© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 6,118 Coronavirus Cases, 126 Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published March 5, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST
The state's percent positivity rate for new cases was 5.37 percent, the lowest in a week.

More than 3.26 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in the state.

Florida recorded 6,118 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The positivity rate for new tests was 5.37 percent, the lowest it's been in a week.

The Florida Department of Health also reported another 126 COVID-19-related deaths.

There were 5,563 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down 34 from Wednesday.

Approximately 3.26 million people in the state have received a COVID-19 vaccine in the state, with 1.82 million getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Thursday, March 4):

  • Positive Tests – 1,930,232
  • Deaths – 31,955


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 6,118 | Deaths – 126
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,241 | Deaths - 22


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 135,956 | Positivity Rate – 5.37%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 4: 6,118/126
  • March 3: 6,014/133
  • March 2: 7,179/140
  • March 1: 1,700/150
  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 26: 5,922/144
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129
  • Feb. 23: 5,610/154
  • Feb. 22: 4,151/161
  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95
  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125
  • Feb. 19: 6,683/224

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
