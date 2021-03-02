© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Orange County Mayor: Hyatt Not To Blame For Mask Issues At CPAC

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published March 2, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST
demings.png
Orange County
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, left, watches as county health director Dr. Raul Pino speaks during a coronavirus press briefing Monday.

Mayor Jerry Demings says the hotel where the Conservative Political Action Conference met did its very best to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the hotel where the Conservative Political Action Conference met this past weekend did its very best to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Demings, speaking at a county coronavirus press briefing Monday says the county has so far conducted more than 9,000 inspections and 99 percent of businesses have been in compliance.


The Hyatt Regency, site of the CPAC convention, had a safety plan in place. The mayor says it tried to make sure guests followed the rules.

“Signs were posted throughout the hotel and announcements were made to make sure the attendees were aware of the masking order,” Demings said. “However, we know that some of the attendees were noncompliant.”

Demings thanked the staff at the Hyatt for its efforts, adding that attendees not wearing masks did so “at their own peril.” 

