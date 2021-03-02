Orange County Mayor: Hyatt Not To Blame For Mask Issues At CPAC

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the hotel where the Conservative Political Action Conference met this past weekend did its very best to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Demings, speaking at a county coronavirus press briefing Monday says the county has so far conducted more than 9,000 inspections and 99 percent of businesses have been in compliance.

The Hyatt Regency, site of the CPAC convention, had a safety plan in place. The mayor says it tried to make sure guests followed the rules.

“Signs were posted throughout the hotel and announcements were made to make sure the attendees were aware of the masking order,” Demings said. “However, we know that some of the attendees were noncompliant.”

Demings thanked the staff at the Hyatt for its efforts, adding that attendees not wearing masks did so “at their own peril.”

