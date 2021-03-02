© 2020 Health News Florida
Fewest Number Of COVID-19 Cases Reported Since October

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published March 2, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST

The Florida Department of Health reported on Monday that 1,700 people tested positive since Sunday, the lowest amount since mid-October.

The positivity rate came in at 6.32 percent, in line with recent reports.

Florida is averaging 5,778 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR. That’s a 2% decrease over the week prior, and an 18% decrease from two weeks ago.

The deaths of 150 people were recorded. The death toll for Florida now stands at 31,556.

Vaccinations continue, with 1,691,213 people in Florida completing a series of the vaccine and 1,343,423 receiving the first dose.

State Totals (as of Monday, March 1):

  • Positive Tests – 1,910,921
  • Deaths – 31,556


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 1,700 | Deaths – 150
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 382 | Deaths - 16


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 33,559 | Positivity Rate – 6.32%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 1: 1,700/150
  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 26: 5,922/144
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129
  • Feb. 23: 5,610/154
  • Feb. 22: 4,151/161
  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95
  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125
  • Feb. 19: 6,683/224
  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
Related Content