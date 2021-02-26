Publix Makes Vaccines Available At All Pharmacies Across Florida

Publix is now accepting coronavirus vaccination appointments at all 730 of its pharmacies across Florida.

In a news release Thursday, the grocery store chain announced it opened its online reservation system for individuals 65 and older starting Friday morning.

In addition to expanding appointments at its pharmacies, Publix announced it was adding 136 stores in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

“We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in the release. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need.”

Those interested in receiving a vaccine, while supplies last, must make an appointment online.

