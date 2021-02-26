© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix Makes Vaccines Available At All Pharmacies Across Florida

Published February 26, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST
File photo of a Publix store
The store chain announced it opened its online reservation system for individuals 65 and older starting Friday morning.

In addition to expanding appointments at its pharmacies, Publix announced it was adding 136 stores in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Publix is now accepting coronavirus vaccination appointments at all 730 of its pharmacies across Florida.

In a news release Thursday, the grocery store chain announced it opened its online reservation system for individuals 65 and older starting Friday morning.

In addition to expanding appointments at its pharmacies, Publix announced it was adding 136 stores in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

“We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in the release. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need.”

Those interested in receiving a vaccine, while supplies last, must make an appointment online.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19Publix
Related Content