State Reports 7,100 New Coronavirus Cases On Wednesday

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 continue declining statewide.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 4,077 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. That's down by 33 percent since the start of the month.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 7,128 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,885,661 cases.

It's also up from the 5,610 cases reported Tuesday.

The state also recorded the deaths of 129 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report, bringing the overall death toll to 30,878 people.



State Totals (as of Wednesday, Feb. 24):

Positive Tests – 1,885,661

Deaths – 30,878



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,128 | Deaths – 129

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,521 | Deaths - 30



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 139,810 | Positivity Rate – 5.99%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 24: 7,128/129

Feb. 23: 5,610/154

Feb. 22: 4,151/161

Feb. 21: 5,065/95

Feb. 20: 7,280/125

Feb. 19: 6,683/224

Feb. 18: 5,117/166

Feb. 17: 7,342/165

Feb. 16: 6,297/225

Feb. 15: 3,615/159

Feb. 14: 5,436/96

Feb. 13: 7,515/118

Feb. 12: 7,617/190

Feb. 11: 8,525/180



