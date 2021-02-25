Free COVID Antibody Treatment, Like Trump Received, Going Unused

A free, life-saving COVID-19 treatment available in South Florida is going unused at local hospitals.

Doctors say not enough people in South Florida seem to know about the treatment — an infusion of antibodies — which, when administered early after a COVID diagnosis, can prevent symptoms from worsening and stave off hospitalization or death.

The infusion, the same treatment given to President Donald Trump when he tested positive for COVID-19, takes one hour, followed by an hour of observation before patients are released to self-monitor at home.

“We have seen unbelievable results,” said Dr. Boaz Rosenblat, medical director of the Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital Pembroke. “Patients have gone from sitting in beds lethargic and not eating to waking up and having breakfast and feeling energized. I’m a huge advocate based on what I have seen.”

— By Cindy Krischer Goodman / The South Florida Sun Sentinel

