St. Johns County Replaces Eventbrite With New Vaccine Appointment System

St. Johns County launched a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment preregistration system on Monday, replacing the earlier Eventbrite system.

Florida residents 65 or older and health care providers with direct patient contact can now preregister for an appointment by visiting .

Individuals who preregister with St. Johns County’s Vaccination Appointment System will receive an automated phone call from 904-295-3711 when COVID-19 vaccination appointments become available, and will be provided the opportunity to do one of the following:



Accept the assigned appointment.

Decline the assigned appointment.

Request removal from the registry.

Ask for a phone call from a vaccine call center operator.



Those who choose to decline the assigned appointment will remain preregistered and will receive a subsequent phone call with an alternative appointment date and time.

The appointment system will remain open until 6,000 registrations are received, and will be made available again once new vaccines are received.

Related: St. Johns County Vaccine Locations Finder, Additional Information

Appointment holders will be required to provide proof of age or proof of health care employment and proof of Florida residency when they arrive.

The new appointment system replaces the Eventbrite vaccine registration program, and is only for individuals who are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. People can also call 904-295-3711 for additional information or to request assistance with preregistration.

