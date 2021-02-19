Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 30,000

Florida's COVID-19 death toll is just 10 short of 30,000.

The state recorded another 165 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 29,990. If daily reports from the past several weeks are any indication, it’s almost certain the state will surpass 30,000 on Friday.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the region hovered around the same levels, while they declined statewide to 4,368.

More than 2.5 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with more than 1.2 million of those receiving both doses.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Feb. 18):

Positive Tests – 1,849,744

Deaths – 29,990



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,117 | Deaths – 166

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 958| Deaths - 45



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 93,578 | Positivity Rate – 6.40%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 18: 5,117/166

Feb. 17: 7,342/165

Feb. 16: 6,297/225

Feb. 15: 3,615/159

Feb. 14: 5,436/96

Feb. 13: 7,515/118

Feb. 12: 7,617/190

Feb. 11: 8,525/180

Feb. 10: 7,537/165

Feb. 9: 7,023/239

Feb. 8: 5,737/126

Feb. 7: 6,624/103

Feb. 6: 7,486/145

Feb. 5: 11,543/215

