© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 30,000

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published February 19, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST
More than 2.5 million people in the state have received a coronavirus vaccine.
More than 2.5 million people in the state have received a coronavirus vaccine.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the region hovered around the same levels, while they declined statewide to 4,368.

Florida's COVID-19 death toll is just 10 short of 30,000.

The state recorded another 165 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 29,990. If daily reports from the past several weeks are any indication, it’s almost certain the state will surpass 30,000 on Friday.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the region hovered around the same levels, while they declined statewide to 4,368.

More than 2.5 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with more than 1.2 million of those receiving both doses.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Feb. 18):

  • Positive Tests – 1,849,744
  • Deaths – 29,990


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,117 | Deaths – 166

  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 958| Deaths - 45


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 93,578 | Positivity Rate – 6.40%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225
  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96
  • Feb. 13: 7,515/118
  • Feb. 12: 7,617/190
  • Feb. 11: 8,525/180
  • Feb. 10: 7,537/165
  • Feb. 9: 7,023/239
  • Feb. 8: 5,737/126
  • Feb. 7: 6,624/103
  • Feb. 6: 7,486/145
  • Feb. 5: 11,543/215

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Related Content