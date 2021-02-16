Pasco County Revises Spectator Policies For Sports, Performances

Pasco County Schools on Monday announced a new set of rules that allows for more spectators at school sporting and performing arts events.

District officials say the revised rules were established after Pasco experienced a decrease in COVID-19 cases and infection rates.

The new rules would allow 50 percent capacity at all outdoor events.

Indoor athletic events would be limited to four spectators for each athlete, which is double the number currently allowed. Indoor performing arts events would also be limited to up to four audience members per performer, with a 50 percent capacity.

The new rules went into effect Monday.

Rules regarding masks at Pasco schools have not changed.

At outdoor events, spectators and audience members still will be required to wear masks while entering and leaving the venue, and when leaving their seats to visit the concession stand or rest room.

Masks are not required while spectators are seated at the event.

