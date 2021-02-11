© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what's important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Seniors In Palm Beach County Feel Left Out Of Online Vaccination Process

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Wilkine Brutus
Published February 11, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST
Image: VA VAntage Point blog

Palm Beach County leaders say seniors who aren't tech savvy are having a difficult time applying for vaccine appointments online.

Palm Beach County continues to vaccinate people at a higher percentage of its population than the rest of the state. But many seniors in the county who are not computer savvy say they are still having difficulty making online appointments.

Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth says many seniors are feeling left out of the vaccination process and he's pleading for the state to make a systemic change.

Speaking at a commission meeting this week, Weinroth called on state health officials to improve support for elderly residents who are having issues accessing online COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Weinroth says the appointment portals hosted by Publix, the Florida Department of Health and the Health Care District of Palm Beach County are too complicated for many elderly residents or have had technical issues that seniors can’t resolve.

And some elderly residents don’t have access to a computer.

State officials encourage seniors to call the health department directly for appointments. The county's health director says seniors could expect to wait six to eight weeks before they receive a call to schedule an appointment.

Elderly residents can skip online appointments by calling the health department at 1-866-201-6754 to register for a vaccine shot.
Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM.

Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is a multimedia journalist for WLRN, South Florida's NPR, and a member of Washington Post/Poynter Institute’ s 2019 Leadership Academy. A former Digital Reporter for The Palm Beach Post, Brutus produces enterprise stories on topics surrounding people, community innovation, entrepreneurship, art, culture, and current affairs.
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
