Florida Adds 7,537 Coronavirus Cases, 165 Deaths

Another 7,537 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida, bringing the state total close to 1.8 million cases.

The Florida Department of Health also recorded another 165 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

There were 5,128 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday afternoon, down from previous days.

More than 2.1 million people in Florida have received a coronavirus vaccine so far, with 823,126 getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Feb. 10):

Positive Tests – 1,798,280

Deaths – 28,691



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,537 | Deaths - 165

Positive Tests – 7,537 | Deaths - 165 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,326 | Deaths - 37



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 134,466 | Positivity Rate – 6.59%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 10: 7,537/165

Feb. 9: 7,023/239

Feb. 8: 5,737/126

Feb. 7: 6,624/103

Feb. 6: 7,486/145

Feb. 5: 11,543/215

Feb. 4: 7,711/226

Feb. 3: 6,979/203

Feb. 2: 10,533/140

Feb. 1: 5,730/214

Jan. 31: 7,788/120

Jan. 30: 15,019/110

Jan. 29: 10,976/229

Jan. 28: 11,423/207

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7