News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Adds 7,537 Coronavirus Cases, 165 Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published February 11, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST
With the additional 7,537 positive tests reported on Wednesday, the state's total is quickly approaching 1.8 million.
Florida's coronavirus case total is approaching 1.8 million. More than 2.1 million people in the state have received a vaccine.

Another 7,537 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida, bringing the state total close to 1.8 million cases.

The Florida Department of Health also recorded another 165 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

There were 5,128 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday afternoon, down from previous days.

More than 2.1 million people in Florida have received a coronavirus vaccine so far, with 823,126 getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Feb. 10):

  • Positive Tests – 1,798,280
  • Deaths – 28,691


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 7,537 | Deaths - 165
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,326 | Deaths - 37


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 134,466 | Positivity Rate – 6.59%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 10: 7,537/165
  • Feb. 9: 7,023/239
  • Feb. 8: 5,737/126
  • Feb. 7: 6,624/103
  • Feb. 6: 7,486/145
  • Feb. 5: 11,543/215
  • Feb. 4: 7,711/226
  • Feb. 3: 6,979/203
  • Feb. 2: 10,533/140
  • Feb. 1: 5,730/214
  • Jan. 31: 7,788/120
  • Jan. 30: 15,019/110
  • Jan. 29: 10,976/229
  • Jan. 28: 11,423/207

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
