First Coast's COVID Vaccination Sites Expand; What You Need To Know

With new vaccine sites opening and information evolving, here’s a rundown of where shots are available throughout the First Coast along with how to make an appointment.

Eligibility remains limited to people aged 65 and older, and front-line health care workers.

Duval County

Walmart: Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that 18 Walmart pharmacies would begin distributing vaccine doses on Friday, Feb. 12. Create an account with Walmart to check if you meet eligibility requirements and schedule an appointment. WJCT news partner News 4 Jax reported Wednesday the retailer’s booking site had been experiencing technical difficulties due to a surge in demand so it may take more than one try.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club will begin offering the vaccine at select sites on Friday, Feb. 12. You do not need to be a Sam’s Club member to make an appointment. Click here to create a free guest account.

Publix: As of Feb. 9, there were 25 Publix pharmacies distributing the vaccine in Duval County. The complete list is available here. All appointments were booked until Friday, Feb. 12 at the time of this story’s publication. Check this site to look for open appointments near you.

Winn-Dixie/Harveys Supermarkets: Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, parent company to Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket, and other supermarket chains, is set to offer coronavirus vaccines across Florida beginning Feb. 11 with an initial batch of 8,100 vaccines statewide. Click here to view participating Winn-Dixie stores and here for frequently asked questions. Click here for a list of participating Harveys Supermarket locations.

Regency Square Mall: This state-run site offers COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible people from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call (866) 200-3762. One thousand appointments will be scheduled each day. If you received your first dose of the vaccine at this site, you will be contacted by phone, text or email to schedule your second-dose appointment.

Prime Osborn Center: This state-run site is no longer administering first doses of the vaccine. People who received their first dose here will be contacted regarding their second dose. The site is expected to administer its final second doses by Feb. 19.

Veterans Affairs: Veterans who are already active patients of Duval County VA clinics will be contacted if they are eligible for a vaccine appointment.

Up-to-date vaccine information, including eligibility information, is available from the Duval County Department of Health, or call the councy vaccine help center at 904-253-1850.

St. Johns County

Publix: According to the St. Johns County Health Department, there are currently 13 Publix locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine. All currently available appointments were booked at the time of this story's publication. Check here beginning Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 a.m. for new appointments.

Solomon Calhoun Community Center: New appointments will be available Thursday, Feb. 11 on Eventbrite.

Veterans Affairs: Veterans who are already active patients of the VA in St. Johns County will be contacted if they are eligible for a vaccine appointment.

Nassau County

DOH-Nassau: Appointments are available by appointment at Nassau County’s department of health. To be alerted when the next round of vaccine appointments is open, text NassauSafe to 888777. You can also click here to join the Nassau County vaccine waiting list; doing so does not create an appointment.

Publix: As of Feb. 9, there are two Publix locations in Nassau County offering the vaccine. All appointments are currently booked. Information about new appointments will be available beginning Friday, Feb. 12.

Baker County

Baker County Health Department: No appointments are currently available. It does not appear that Baker County has any COVID-19 vaccine doses to distribute. The Health Department has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff's Office to alert residents when new doses are available. Click here to register.

Winn-Dixie: The Winn-Dixie location in Macclenny is offering the vaccine but at the time of this story’s publication had no appointments available. Check back here for updates.

Walmart: Vaccine sites are expected to open in the Macclenny Walmart beginning Friday, Feb. 12. You can check this site beginning Friday to see if a store near you has availability.

Putnam County

DOH Putnam: All appointments at the Putnam County department of health were full at the time of this story’s publication, and the county has closed its registration site until more vaccine doses are available.

Walmart: Walmart is expected to begin offering vaccine appointments in Putnam County beginning Friday, Feb. 12. Check here to see if a store near you has availability.

Winn-Dixie: Appointments are available here while supplies last.

