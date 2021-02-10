© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Miami Hotels Offering COVID-19 Testing To Guests And Staff

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN
Published February 10, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST
James Kennett III takes information from Front Office Agent Asha Wedemier before administering tests at SLS Brickell on February 8, 2021. SLS Brickell and several other Miami hotels are starting to offer on-site COVID-19 testing for guests and staff.
Hospitality brand sbe is the latest Miami-area hotel to offer on-site tests.

With South Florida’s critical tourism economy still struggling, an increasing number of Miami hotels are trying to eliminate one pandemic travel hassle: getting a coronavirus test.

Hospitality brand sbe is offering tests at its four Miami properties, following the W South Beach in January. The PCR test option is available with a 24-hour turnaround at all hotels, the companies said, and sbe is also offering rapid antigen and antibody tests.

The service is available for hotel guests and staff.

The shift to on-site hotel testing comes as at least 22 states and municipalities across the country have testing or quarantine requirements for travelers, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is requiring travelers entering the U.S. from overseas to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The CDC warns all U.S. residents against travel, even domestic, as it increases the chance of contracting COVID-19.

— By Taylor Dolven / The Miami Herald

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

