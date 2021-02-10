Miami Hotels Offering COVID-19 Testing To Guests And Staff

With South Florida’s critical tourism economy still struggling, an increasing number of Miami hotels are trying to eliminate one pandemic travel hassle: getting a coronavirus test.

Hospitality brand sbe is offering tests at its four Miami properties, following the W South Beach in January. The PCR test option is available with a 24-hour turnaround at all hotels, the companies said, and sbe is also offering rapid antigen and antibody tests.

The service is available for hotel guests and staff.

The shift to on-site hotel testing comes as at least 22 states and municipalities across the country have testing or quarantine requirements for travelers, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is requiring travelers entering the U.S. from overseas to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The CDC warns all U.S. residents against travel, even domestic, as it increases the chance of contracting COVID-19.

— By Taylor Dolven / The Miami Herald

