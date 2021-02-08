News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
University Of Miami Announces New COVID Restrictions As Student Cases Increase
University President Julio Frenk raised concerns about a rise in cases among students — including the more contagious U.K. strain.
University of Miami President Julio Frenk announced new COVID-19 restrictions in a video message Friday.
He raised concerns about a rise in cases among students — including the more contagious U.K. strain.
“All fraternity houses are closed to any and all outside guests. Large student gatherings or in-person activities will be canceled beginning at noon, Friday, February 5, and students should not congregate in groups of more than 10.”
Frenk said in-person learning will continue since they have not seen spread in classrooms.
The restrictions will continue until Feb. 16.
According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, there are 638 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Copyright 2021 WMFE.