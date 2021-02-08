© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

NFL Offers All 30 Stadiums For Use As Coronavirus Vaccine Sites

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Bill Chappell
Published February 8, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST
TIAA Bank Field
Rick Wilson/Jacksonville Jaguars
The NFL has offered use of its 30 stadiums, including Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field, for coronavirus vaccine distribution.

The move would expand an effort that currently includes seven teams, including Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

Every NFL team will offer their stadiums as a mass vaccination site to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, league Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to President Joe Biden.

The move would expand an effort that currently includes seven teams, including Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

Each team "will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials," Goodell wrote in the letter, which was sent Thursday. The effort would be helped, he said, by the experience the teams already have with transforming parts of their facilities into coronavirus testing sites.

The NFL has 32 teams, but the offer comprises 30 stadiums, because pairs of teams share facilities in both New York and Los Angeles.

Other sports have taken similar actions. Last month, the Los Angeles Dodgers converted their stadium from a mass coronavirus testing site into a vaccination center. And on Friday, the New York Yankees opened a vaccination site at their stadium in the Bronx. A similar plan for the New York Mets' stadium has been stalled by a shortage of available vaccine doses, as the Gothamist website reports.

Some colleges have also made their stadiums available for use as vaccination sites, including the University of Michigan and the University of Kentucky. When reached for comment on Friday, the NCAA said that such decisions are up to each college.


Including Sunday's Super Bowl, the NFL celebrated making it through all regular season and postseason games without any cancellations, although health and safety protocols forced a number of games to be rescheduled. Early in the season, the league also called off its Pro Bowl all-star game, which has no bearing on team standings.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.


Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineNFLTampa Bay Buccaneersjacksonville jaguarsMiami Dolphins
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell
Related Content