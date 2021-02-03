Publix In Pinellas, Pasco, Nassau Counties To Administer Coronavirus Vaccine

Publix has expanded its coronavirus vaccine sites to include Pinellas, Pasco and Nassau counties.

Starting Wednesday, people 65 and older in those counties can sign up for appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine on the Publix website.

There are now 325 Publix locations participating in the partnership in 23 counties.



On Jan. 5, 22 Publix stores in Hernando, Citrus and Marion counties were announced as the first Publix stores that would administer the vaccine.



