Publix In Pinellas, Pasco, Nassau Counties To Administer Coronavirus Vaccine
The vaccine is now available at Publix stores in 325 stores across 23 counties in Florida.
Publix has expanded its coronavirus vaccine sites to include Pinellas, Pasco and Nassau counties.
Starting Wednesday, people 65 and older in those counties can sign up for appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine on the Publix website.
WHERE TO GET IT: List of Publix pharmacies administering the vaccine
There are now 325 Publix locations participating in the partnership in 23 counties.
On Jan. 5, 22 Publix stores in Hernando, Citrus and Marion counties were announced as the first Publix stores that would administer the vaccine.
