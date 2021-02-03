Florida Adds 10K Coronavirus Cases, Although Numbers Trending Down

The daily average of new coronavirus cases in Florida has fallen since the start of the year.

Florida is averaging 9,848 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 13% decrease over the week prior, and a 24% decrease from two weeks ago.

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 10,533 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday.

The statewide total is at 1,737,640 cases.

Nearly 149,000 tests for the coronavirus were returned Monday. The rate of people testing positive for the first time was 8.36%.

The deaths of 140 people from complications related to COVID-19 were recorded since Monday. However, state data reflects deaths and hospitalizations are trending down in recent weeks.

The deaths reported Tuesday may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

More than 1.7 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with 372,207 getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Feb. 2):

Positive Tests – 1,737,640

Deaths – 27,269



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 10,533 | Deaths - 140

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,998 | Deaths - 24



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 148,722 | Positivity Rate – 8.36%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 2: 10,533/140

Feb. 1: 5,730/214

Jan. 31: 7,788/120

Jan. 30: 15,019/110

Jan. 29: 10,976/229

Jan. 28: 11,423/207

Jan. 27: 8,408/169

Jan. 26: 9,594/231

Jan. 25: 8,720/156

Jan. 24: 9,535/132

Jan. 23: 12,311/156

Jan. 22: 13,719/277

Jan. 21: 12,873/163

Jan. 20: 11,914/145



