AdventHealth In Orange County Offers Vaccine To Health Care Workers

Thousands of Orange County health care workers will be offered the coronavirus vaccine this weekend. Dr. Scott Brady with AdventHealth said there are more than 3,000 doses available.

“This vaccine is for all health care workers in our community, not just AdventHealth health care workers,” said Brady. “So if you are any health care worker and you have direct patient contact, this day is for you.”

Health care workers can sign up on the Orange County government website for the event.

Vaccines will be administered Saturday at AdventHealth’s site near Orlando International Airport.

So far, about 5 percent of the county’s population, more than 84,000 people, have received the first dose of a vaccine.

