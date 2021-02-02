State Reports Fewest Number Of Coronavirus Cases Since November

The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 5,730 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday.

That's the least in a day since 4,663 cases were added Nov. 16, when the total number of cases was almost 890,000. The statewide total is now at 1,727,107.

The state also recorded the deaths of 214 more people from complications related to COVID-19 since Sunday. The deaths reported Monday may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

More than 80,000 tests for the coronavirus were returned Sunday. The rate of people testing positive for the first time was 8.39%, up from 5.54% the day before.

However, more than 165,000 tests were returned Saturday — twice the number reported a day later.

State Totals (as of Monday, Feb. 1):

Positive Tests - 1,727,107

Deaths – 27,129



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,730 | Deaths - 214

Positive Tests – 5,730 | Deaths - 214 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 990 | Deaths - 59



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 81,136 | Positivity Rate – 8.39%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 1: 5,730/214

Jan. 31: 7,788/120

Jan. 30: 15,019/110

Jan. 29: 10,976/229

Jan. 28: 11,423/207

Jan. 27: 8,408/169

Jan. 26: 9,594/231

Jan. 25: 8,720/156

Jan. 24: 9,535/132

Jan. 23: 12,311/156

Jan. 22: 13,719/277

Jan. 21: 12,873/163

Jan. 20: 11,914/145

Jan. 19: 9,816/163

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7