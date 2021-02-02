© 2020 Health News Florida
DeSantis: The Villages' Vaccine Site To Reopen With Promise Of Regular Supply

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published February 2, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the drive-thru site in The Villages would become permanent. Image: Video by The Florida Channel
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the drive-thru site in The Villages would become permanent. Image: Video by The Florida Channel

The provider gave 4,000 shots the first week of the drive-thru's operation. Then the supply ran out, and thousands of people lost their appointments.

A boost in Florida's coronavirus vaccine supply from the federal government will lead to the restart of a mass vaccination site in The Villages, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday.

This time, DeSantis is promising a regular supply of 4,000 doses.

On Jan. 12, DeSantis announced the opening of The Villages drive-thru site, and 65,000 seniors signed up.

The provider, Global Medical Response, gave 4,000 shots the first week. Then the supply ran out, and thousands of people lost their appointments.

Now the Biden administration has increased Florida’s weekly allotment by 41,000 - to 307,000 doses. DeSantis said some of that will go to The Villages and other large retirement communities.

“Because of that increase, we are able to announce that beginning this Thursday that drive-thru site will be able to be open again,” he said. “But this time it’s going to be a permanent vaccination site.”

Florida seniors can register at sumterfl.saferestart.net. Of course, the waiting list is already long.

