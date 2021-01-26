© 2020 Health News Florida
Mayor Curry Extends Duval County Mask Mandate

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Steve Patrick - News4Jax
Published January 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST
Mayor Lenny Curry has extended Duval County’s mask mandate through at least Feb. 25.

That means everyone over the age of 6 must continue wearing a face mask or face covering while in public indoor spaces, including employees and customers at businesses within city limits, according to WJCT News partner News4Jax.com.

There are, however, exceptions for certain cases such as people dining at a restaurant or a patient visiting the dentist.

Duval County put the mandate in place in late June after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the recommendation.

Even after getting a coronavirus vaccine, doctors still ask people to wear masks.

Read the rest of this story at News4Jax.com.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9.

