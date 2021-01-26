COVID-19 Cases Decrease Slightly Statewide

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continued to decrease slightly Monday.

Figures from the Florida Department of Health showed that statewide, 8,720 people tested positive. That's down by more than 800 people from Sunday.

Statewide, 1,658,169 people in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus and the COVID-related deaths of 156 people were recorded since Sunday.

The state reported 109,008 tests Sunday, with the rate of those testing positive for the first time across the state coming in at 9.56%, up slightly from a day earlier.

State Totals (as of Monday, Jan. 25):

Positive Tests – 1,658,169

Deaths – 25,849



Daily Changes:

State:

Positive Tests – 8,720 | Deaths –156



Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 1,383 | Deaths – 42



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 109,008 | Positivity Rate – 9.56%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 25: 8,720/156

Jan. 24: 9,535/132

Jan. 23: 12,311/156

Jan. 22: 13,719/277

Jan. 21: 12,873/163

Jan. 20: 11,914/145

Jan. 19: 9,816/163

Jan. 18: 8,002/142

Jan. 17: 11,093/135

Jan. 16: 12,119/211

Jan. 15: 16,875/188

Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Jan. 12: 14,896/165



