© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

After Website Crash, Pinellas Coronavirus Vaccine Appointments Fill Up Quickly

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 25, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST

Appointments were scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, but a technical issue forced a delay about 40 minutes later. The allotment of 8,000 vaccines were filled by that afternoon.

After technical issues resulted in a nearly four-hour delay in accepting coronavirus vaccine appointments for people 65 and older on Saturday, Pinellas County filled its allotment of vaccines.

Earlier this week, county officials announced they would make 8,000 appointments available through the Patient Portal online platform starting at 10 a.m.

But about 40 minutes later, the county health department said that due to high demand, the vendor that runs the portal reported a national outage.

Access to the portal was restored and went live again at 1:45 p.m., but the allotment was filled just before 2:30 p.m., officials said.

The health department suggests that those who were unable to schedule an appointment should still create an account at patientportalfl.com to ease future scheduling.

Officials say residents should check the Pinellas County vaccine website for update on when more appointments will be made available.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19coronavirus vaccineCoronavirusPinellas CountyPinellas County Health Department
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content