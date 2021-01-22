Health Care Workers To Receive Free Super Bowl LV Tickets

The NFL announced Friday that it plans to reward about 7,500 health care workers who have received a coronavirus vaccine with free tickets to Super Bowl LV.

According to a news release, the workers will be among the 22,000 fans who will be permitted to attend the Super Bowl, at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said it's a way to show "our ongoing gratitude" to the workers and to promote the importance of receiving a vaccine.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell said in the release. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

All 32 NFL teams will select vaccinated health care workers from their communities to attend the Super Bowl.

The majority of these workers will come from hospitals and health care systems across the greater Tampa Bay region and central Florida.

"We are grateful for the leadership the NFL has shown in thanking our health care workers and promoting vaccine acceptance around Super Bowl LV,” state surgeon general Scott Rivkees said in the release. “I applaud them for making safety their top priority, and for taking a thoughtful approach to make sure that the Super Bowl will be a safe and meaningful experience for fans and the Tampa Bay community."

The announcement comes after discussions between the NFL and public health officials on how to safely allow fans into the game.

"Our local health care workers have worked around the clock to ensure the health and safety of our community and I cannot think of a better way to honor them than with the eyes of the world in our hometown for Super Bowl LV,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in the release. “Our country has endured so much over the last year and we can't lose sight of those who worked day in and day out to keep us safe. Thank you to the NFL for helping make this happen.

Fans at the Super Bowl will adhere to similar safety protocols already established by the 1.2 million fans who attended the 116 regular-season and postseason games, including mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, and other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

