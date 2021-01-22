© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Peaking? Hospitalizations, Daily Case Counts Trending Down

WMFE | By Abe Aboraya
Published January 22, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST
TGH_Exterior_Day_Feb08.jpg
Tampa General Hospital

Dr. Amesh Adaljah, the senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said the next few weeks will be rough with thousands of deaths occurring.

Daily case counts and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are starting to trend downward in Florida.

Florida added 11,615 new cases Wednesday, and has averaged 11,934 new COVID cases per day, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR. That’s a 20 percent drop from a week ago.

Dr. Amesh Adaljah, the senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said the next few weeks will be rough with thousands of deaths occurring.

“We saw a lot of intensity of spread related to Thanksgiving, and Christmas and New Years,” Adaljah said. “We didn’t get the worst of it. But it was enough to make hospitals, especially in places like southern California, really worry about their viability. They were running out of things like hospital beds, ambulances were being diverted, there were hospitals worried about being able to pump enough oxygen through their pipes to get to all the patients.”

Additionally, the number of Floridians hospitalized with has dropped about 5 percent in the last week. Currently, 7,135 people are hospitalized statewide with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“It was almost a weeping moment, hallelujah when the numbers started to decline,” said Justin Senior, CEO of the Florida Safety Net Hospital of Florida.

The number of hospitals statewide with zero open intensive care unit beds is also down statewide to 49. But there are still hospitals without open ICU beds in Marion, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties.

Senior, the former head of Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration, said a smaller percentage of people are being hospitalized from COVID-19 during this surge. During the summer surge, 10,000 people were hospitalized at once across Florida with COVID-19.

“Deaths don’t necessarily follow infections, but they do follow hospitalizations very closely, so you want to keep your hospital census down,” Senior said.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content