Just Under 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Florida

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported an additional 9,816 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

That's the second lowest number of new cases reported since the days after Christmas, when testing was limited.

It's also the second time the number of new positive tests dipped below 10,000 in the new year.

Almost 130,000 tests were returned Monday, more than the previous day, but those numbers were significantly lower than the few days before that.

The Department of Health reported 163 deaths statewide.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 7,363 people in the state were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down slightly from the day before.

As of Tuesday's report, 1,066,107 people have received coronavirus vaccines in Florida, including 100,351 who have received both doses. The state is reporting 44,470 people have not received their second dose when they were supposed to and are considered "overdue."

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Jan. 19):

Positive Tests – 1,589,097

Deaths – 24,820



Daily Changes:

State:

Positive Tests – 9,816 | Deaths – 163



Greater Tampa Bay Region:

· Positive Tests – 1,794 | Deaths – 40



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 129,880 | Positivity Rate – 8.97%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 19: 9,816/163

Jan. 18: 8,002/142

Jan. 17: 11,093/135

Jan. 16: 12,119/211

Jan. 15: 16,875/188

Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Jan. 12: 14,896/165

Jan. 11: 11,575/159

Jan. 10: 12,313/111

Jan. 9: 15,445/139

Jan. 8: 19,530/194

Jan 7: 19,816/170

Jan 6: 17,783/132

