Florida Coronavirus Numbers Dip Slightly, But COVID Deaths Pass 24,000 Overall

The state reported Monday that an additional 8,002 people tested positive for the coronavirus since the previous day.

That's the lowest number of new daily cases since after Christmas, when testing was limited.

It's also the first time the number of new positive tests dipped below 10,000 in the new year.

Also, Florida exceeded 24,000 resident deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend.

Overall, there have been 24,274 resident deaths and 383 nonresident deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

There were 142 deaths recorded Monday.

Another 490 deaths were added over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the state reported that more than 1 million people in Florida have received a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 93,000 already receiving both doses.

The state is reporting 45,056 people have not received their second dose when they were supposed to and are considered "overdue."

As of Monday afternoon, 7,448 people in the state were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, up slightly from the day before.



State Totals (as of Monday, Jan. 18):

Positive Tests – 1,579,281

Deaths – 24,657



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 8,002 | Deaths – 142

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 1,507 | Deaths – 40



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 103,560 | Positivity Rate – 9.19%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 18: 8,002/142

Jan. 17: 11,093/135

Jan. 16: 12,119/211

Jan. 15: 16,875/188

Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Jan. 12: 14,896/165

Jan. 11: 11,575/159

Jan. 10: 12,313/111

Jan. 9: 15,445/139

Jan. 8: 19,530/194

Jan 7: 19,816/170

Jan 6: 17,783/132

Jan. 5: 15,431/100

