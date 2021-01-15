© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

AdventHealth Delays Some Elective Surgeries As COVID Stretches Resources

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya, WMFE
Published January 15, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST
Brian-Adams-AdventHealth-011421.jpg
AdventHealth.
AdventHealth Market CEO Brian Adams said the hospital system has had to transfer patients to facilities with more ICU beds, as well as move staff to other hospitals.

The hospital system is reviewing elective surgeries requiring an ICU stay after the procedure. "We want to make sure we have our bed availability for our sickest patients,” a spokesman says.

AdventHealth is delaying some elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to stretch hospital resources in Central Florida. As of noon on Thursday, 7,700 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. That’s a 10% increase from 10 days ago.

NPR Tool: Federal Data Reveal Which Hospitals Are Dangerously Full. Is Yours?

AdventHealth market CEO Brian Adams said the hospital is still doing some elective surgeries.

“But we are reviewing those elective surgeries that would require an intensive care stay post procedure as we want to make sure we have our bed availability for our sickest patients,” said Adams.

“So if your surgery is elective and it can be delayed, you’ll be connecting with your physician.”

Adams said AdventHealth has had to transfer patients to hospitals with more ICU beds, as well as move staff to different hospitals.

“There are times where patients need a higher level of care and we do move them from one hospital to another. But we do also move staff between those facilities and our expert physicians so we can care for patients where they are,” he said.

Fifty-three hospitals statewide report having zero intensive care unit beds available, including nine in the Orlando region: Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

AdventHealth Ocala in Marion County is also out of ICU beds.

According to the most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force Report on Florida, 18 hospitals statewide have reported shortages of equipment and 24 hospitals have staff shortages.

Tags

Health News FloridaAdventHealthhospitalshospital bedsCoronavirusCOVID-19elective surgeries
Abe Aboraya, WMFE
Related Content