News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

PPP Loans Are Back. Here’s How Florida Businesses Can Apply

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published January 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST

The Small Business Development Center at USF is offering free seminars and training for business owners who may have found the first round of applications confusing.

Small businesses struggling due to the pandemic can once again apply for loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

More than 400,000 Florida businesses received loans in the first round.

Eileen Rodriguez is with the University of South Florida’s Small Business Development Center. She said community banks and credit unions are getting the first crack at offering the loans.

"They've given those smaller financial institutions the advantage of a few days to get their clients going and get them into the process before the larger banks can then start processing their clients as well,” she said.

It is one of many changes Congress made to the program to ensure money goes to businesses that need it the most, including those owned by women and people of color.

Rodriguez says some companies may have skipped the first round because they found the application process confusing. Her organization is offering free seminars and training for those who want to try again. She also encourages businesses to check the Small Business Administration’s website for the latest information.

According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, most banks in the region that processed first-round PPP loans will do so again. These include South State Bank, Bank of Tampa, First Citrus Bank and Achieva Credit Union. Loans will also be available from major national banks like Wells Fargo, Bank Of America, and Truist.

Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by , the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
