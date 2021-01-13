Lee County Reservations Reopen Today For 1,800 COVID Vaccine Doses

The Lee County Department of Health has approximately 1,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine available for scheduled distribution on Jan. 14 and 15.

The phone line opens at noon Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 866-200-3468.

Please note that the phone number has changed.

Appointments will take place from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, and Friday, Jan. 15.

The vaccinations will take place at at Southwest Florida International Airport, North Parking Lot (across from old terminal), 16000 Chamberlin Parkway in Fort Myers.

Please know:



There is no fee for the vaccine.

Plan to arrive no earlier than 45 minutes before your designated appointment time.

Please bring government-issued identification (Healthcare workers bring a copy of your ID badge or a current paystub).

Expedite the process and print and complete the FDOH Moderna vaccine screening and consent form before you arrive.

Review information from Moderna on what to expect post-vaccination and information on the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccination in Lee County, Dial 211 or Call (239) 433-3900.

Continue to check the county's webpage or follow them on Facebook at @leecountyflbocc or Twitter at @flhealthlee.

