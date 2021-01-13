© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Lee County Reservations Reopen Today For 1,800 COVID Vaccine Doses

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published January 13, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST

A new phone line to make appointments for the vaccine in Lee County will open at noon Wednesday for inoculations on Thursday and Friday.

The Lee County Department of Health has approximately 1,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine available for scheduled distribution on Jan. 14 and 15.

The phone line opens at noon Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 866-200-3468.

Please note that the phone number has changed.

Appointments will take place from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, and Friday, Jan. 15.
The vaccinations will take place at at Southwest Florida International Airport, North Parking Lot (across from old terminal), 16000 Chamberlin Parkway in Fort Myers.

Please know:

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccination in Lee County, Dial 211 or Call (239) 433-3900.

Continue to check the county's webpage or follow them on Facebook at @leecountyflbocc or Twitter at @flhealthlee.

