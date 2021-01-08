© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Two Jacksonville COVID Testing Sites To Become Vaccination Centers

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Brendan Rivers
Published January 8, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry

Over the past week, Jacksonville has reported an average of nearly 900 new cases every day. That’s a record high as cases, positivity, hospitalizations and deaths are trending upward.

Two of Jacksonville’s COVID-19 testing sites are being converted into vaccination centers, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday.

The testing sits at the Mandarin and Lane Wiley Senior Centers will stop testing at 5 p.m. and start offering COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

“I will remind folks that we still have limited availability of this vaccine and Gov. DeSantis has prioritized its distribution for those at most risk,” Curry said. “Our numbers are trending upward. The virus is spreading as we knew it would.”

Over the past week, Jacksonville has reported an average of nearly 900 new coronavirus cases every day. That’s a record high as cases, positivity, hospitalizations and deaths are trending upward.

Nursing home residents and staff, front-line healthcare workers with direct patient contact and people 65 and older are the only people who qualify for the vaccine in Florida at the moment.

Curry said the city will release more information on the vaccination scheduling process on Friday.

Last week, Duval County’s health department launched an online COVID-19 vaccination appointment form

