Two Jacksonville COVID Testing Sites To Become Vaccination Centers

Two of Jacksonville’s COVID-19 testing sites are being converted into vaccination centers, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday.

The testing sits at the Mandarin and Lane Wiley Senior Centers will stop testing at 5 p.m. and start offering COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

“I will remind folks that we still have limited availability of this vaccine and Gov. DeSantis has prioritized its distribution for those at most risk,” Curry said. “Our numbers are trending upward. The virus is spreading as we knew it would.”

Over the past week, Jacksonville has reported an average of nearly 900 new coronavirus cases every day. That’s a record high as cases, positivity, hospitalizations and deaths are trending upward.

Nursing home residents and staff, front-line healthcare workers with direct patient contact and people 65 and older are the only people who qualify for the vaccine in Florida at the moment.

Curry said the city will release more information on the vaccination scheduling process on Friday.

Last week, Duval County’s health department launched an online COVID-19 vaccination appointment form.

