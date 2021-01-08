© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Vows More Vaccines To Meet High Senior Demand

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published January 8, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST
Manatee County is currently vaccinating people 65 and older by appointment at a drive-through located at Bennett Park in Bradenton.
Manatee County is currently vaccinating people 65 and older by appointment at a drive-through located at Bennett Park in Bradenton.

Long lines and crashing websites continue to bog down Florida's coronavirus vaccine rollout. Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Bradenton on Thursday to talk about vaccine availability.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared at a Manatee County drive-thru vaccination site open to residents 65 and older who were able to snag an available vaccine slot.

"Today we're here to highlight the county-run vaccination site at Bennett Park," said DeSantis. "Here what you see is a very well run, very efficient operation."

Across Florida, seniors are finding it difficult to even secure an appointment on the phone or online.

DeSantis said Thursday that he has asked the federal government for more vaccine doses to alleviate the demand, but offered no timeline.

“We're gonna do significantly more shots this week than last week throughout the state as long as we get more supply and so that's the type of momentum that I think we want to continue,” he said. "Our goal is to get it done as quickly as possible."

On Wednesday in Miami-Dade, DeSantis said that next week Florida will get roughly 250,000 doses split between the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

"I have enough people telling me they can do more," DeSantis said at Hard Rock Stadium. "We want them to do more and so we’ve asked for more, and I think you’re gonna start to see really pop to scale very soon."

In response to the problems tied to reservations, Manatee County is implementing a vaccine lottery system. Seniors can register by phone or online. When vaccine doses become available, a randomized list of registered residents will then get an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News Floridacoronavirus vaccineCoronavirusCOVID-19Gov. Ron DeSantisBradentonManatee County
Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is the education reporter for WUSF 89.7 and StateImpact Florida.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content