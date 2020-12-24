© 2020 Health News Florida
Hospitalizations In Florida Due To COVID-19 Drop Slightly But Remain Over 5,000

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published December 24, 2020 at 7:26 AM EST
Twenty six deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including eight in Hillsborough County and seven in Pinellas. Both counties have now surpassed a thousand deaths each. &#13;
It's the ninth straight day more than 5,000 people were hospitalized statewide, but it's down by 45 from the same time Tuesday.

The state reported 11,384 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday's report, bringing the state total to 1,234,399 cases.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported 5,588 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The COVID-related deaths of 121 people were recorded since Tuesday's report, bringing Florida's death toll to 21,173.

While the deaths were recorded Wednesday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 147,060 tests Tuesday. Of those tested for the first time, 8.62% were positive.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Dec. 23):

  • Positive Tests - 1,234,399
  • Deaths – 21,173


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 11,384 | Deaths - 121
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,912| Deaths - 26


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 147,060 | Positivity Rate – 8.62%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Dec. 23: 11,384/121

  • Dec. 22: 10,434/76
  • Dec. 21: 11,015/115
  • Dec. 20: 8,401/97
  • Dec. 19: 11,682/74
  • Dec. 18: 13,000/96
  • Dec. 17: 13,148/104
  • Dec. 16: 11,541/125
  • Dec. 15: 9,411/94
  • Dec. 14: 8,452/138
  • Dec. 13: 8,958/84
  • Dec. 12: 10,577/72
  • Dec. 11: 11,699/126
  • Dec. 10: 11,335/135

