WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Florida Nursing Home Deaths Spike But Lower Than U.S. Average

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 23, 2020 at 9:15 AM EST
Researchers say 70% of nursing homes are for-profit, and low staffing is common.
A new report from AARP says deaths in Florida’s nursing homes doubled during the Thanksgiving holiday.

But the state's rate was dramatically lower than the national average as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide.

In the three weeks straddling the Thanksgiving holiday, the rate of deaths in Florida nursing homes was 4.7 for every 1,000 residents. That was more than double the 2.3-death average recorded in the four weeks leading into the holiday.

The rise in deaths has advocates worried about Christmas gatherings and other yearend celebrations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he has made it a priority to protect the state’s elderly.

