Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 21,000 On Monday

The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported that 115 people in the state died from complications related to COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the overall death toll to 20,976.

While the deaths were recorded Monday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The department said 11,015 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday's report, bringing the total number of cases to 1,212,581.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the state reported 5,512 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

It's the seventh straight day more than 5,000 people were hospitalized statewide. It's also up by 277 from the same time Sunday.

The department reported the state got back the results for 145,728 tests Sunday. Of those tested for the first time, 8.45% were positive. That is up from 7.91% on Saturday.

The report comes the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is receiving a shipment of about 120,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer this week, as well as 360,000-plus doses from Moderna.



State Totals (as of Monday, Dec. 21):

Positive Tests - 1,212,581

Deaths - 20,976



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 11,015 | Deaths - 115

Positive Tests – 11,015 | Deaths - 115 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 2,342| Deaths - 21



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 145,728 | Positivity Rate – 8.45%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Dec. 21: 11,015/115

Dec. 20: 8,401/97

Dec. 19: 11,682/74

Dec. 18: 13,000/96

Dec. 17: 13,148/104

Dec. 16: 11,541/125

Dec. 15: 9,411/94

Dec. 14: 8,452/138

Dec. 13: 8,958/84

Dec. 12: 10,577/72

Dec. 11: 11,699/126

Dec. 10: 11,335/135

Dec. 9: 9,592/89

Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7