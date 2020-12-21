© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 21,000 On Monday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published December 21, 2020 at 11:53 PM EST

The Florida Department of Health said 11,015 people statewide tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday's report.

The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported that 115 people in the state died from complications related to COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the overall death toll to 20,976.

While the deaths were recorded Monday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The department said 11,015 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday's report, bringing the total number of cases to 1,212,581.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the state reported 5,512 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

It's the seventh straight day more than 5,000 people were hospitalized statewide. It's also up by 277 from the same time Sunday.

The department reported the state got back the results for 145,728 tests Sunday. Of those tested for the first time, 8.45% were positive. That is up from 7.91% on Saturday.

The report comes the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is receiving a shipment of about 120,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer this week, as well as 360,000-plus doses from Moderna.


State Totals (as of Monday, Dec. 21):

  • Positive Tests - 1,212,581
  • Deaths - 20,976


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 11,015 | Deaths - 115
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 2,342| Deaths - 21


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 145,728 | Positivity Rate – 8.45%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

  • Dec. 21: 11,015/115
  • Dec. 20: 8,401/97
  • Dec. 19: 11,682/74
  • Dec. 18: 13,000/96
  • Dec. 17: 13,148/104
  • Dec. 16: 11,541/125
  • Dec. 15: 9,411/94
  • Dec. 14: 8,452/138
  • Dec. 13: 8,958/84
  • Dec. 12: 10,577/72
  • Dec. 11: 11,699/126
  • Dec. 10: 11,335/135
  • Dec. 9: 9,592/89
  • Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusCoronavirus cases
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content