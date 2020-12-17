State Reports 125 More COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

According to the state Department of Health, 11,541 new coronavirus cases were added on Wednesday, an increase compared to the two prior days.

The state reported that the rate of people in Florida who tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time came in at almost 9.3 percent, the second consecutive day the positivity rate was over 9 percent. Over 140,000 tests were returned Tuesday.

Florida recorded the deaths of 125 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report, bringing the overall death toll to 20,490 people. While the deaths were recorded since Tuesday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 5,156 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. That's up 52 people from the same time a day earlier.



State Totals (as of Wednesday, Dec. 16):

Positive Tests – 1,155,335

Deaths – 20,490



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 11,541 | Deaths - 125

Positive Tests – 11,541 | Deaths - 125 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 2, 826 | Deaths - 40



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 140, 309 tests | Positivity Rate – 9.28%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 16: 11,541/125

Dec. 15: 9,411/94

Dec. 14: 8,452/138

Dec. 13: 8,958/84

Dec. 12: 10,577/72

Dec. 11: 11,699/126

Dec. 10: 11,335/135

Dec. 9: 9,592/89

Dec. 8: 7,985/98

Dec. 7: 7,711/106

Dec. 6: 8,436/96

Dec. 5: 10,431/91

Dec. 4: 10,177/124

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

