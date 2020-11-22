Florida's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 7% For First Time In 2 Weeks

For the first time since Nov. 7, the positivity rate for first-time COVID-19 tests in Florida was under 7% on Friday. The Florida Department of Health also reported on Saturday that hospitalizations were down from the day before.

The department reported the state got back the results for 133,919 tests Friday, about 31,000 more than the daily average for the previous week. Of those tested for the first time, 6.79% were positive.

The state reported 8,410 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total to 931,828 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. It's the fifth straight day the number of new cases in the area was more than 7,400.

Statewide, the deaths of 42 people due to complications from COVID-19 were recorded since Friday, bringing the overall death toll to 18,152.

As of 1:45 p.m. Saturday, the state reported 3,397 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus. That's a decrease of 42 people from the same time Friday.

The news was upbeat compared to the previous week, when Florida recorded nearly twice as many cases in the last seven days compared to the same timeframe a month ago.

The state’s 451 deaths from COVID-19 recorded during the week was the most since the week ending Oct. 23, when more than 500 people died.

According to the state report on Friday, other key indicators remained high, as Florida, like the rest of nation, saw coronavirus cases climb.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Nov. 21):

Positive Tests - 931,828

Deaths - 18,152



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests - 8,410 | Deaths - 42

Positive Tests - 8,410 | Deaths - 42 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests - 1,465 | Deaths - 0



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received - 133,919 | Positivity Rate - 6.79%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Nov. 21: 8,410/42

Nov. 20: 9,085/80

Nov. 19: 9,085/81

Nov. 18: 7,925/88

Nov. 17: 7,459/86

Nov. 16: 4,663/41

Nov. 15: 10,105/30

Nov. 14: 4,544/45

Nov. 13: 6,933/74

Nov. 12: 5,607/73

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22



(Go to the Florida Counties tab below for a breakdown of cases and deaths by county):

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7