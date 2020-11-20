Discussion: The ACA, Supreme Court, Pandemic And Florida

The future of the Affordable Care Act is in the hands of the Supreme Court, even as coronavirus cases surge across the country and millions of Americans face unemployment and the loss of health insurance.

On Nov. 10, the high court heard arguments in a case over the constitutionality of law’s individual mandate.

While the ACA’s future is uncertain, one thing is clear: now is the time to enroll if one desires health care coverage next year through the ACA: Open enrollment runs through Dec. 15.

The health law, Supreme Court and the pandemic are the topics of a discussion on WMFE’s “Intersection.”

The guests are WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya; Tony Jenkins, the Central Florida market president for Florida Blue; and Primary Care Access Network marketplace project director Anne Packham.

Listen to Part I of the conversation here.