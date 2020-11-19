© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Listen: Hope Hospice Director On Providing Care During Pandemic

WGCU | By Mike Kiniry
Julie Glenn
Published November 19, 2020 at 8:47 AM EST
palliative-care-hospice-stock
How has the coronavirus pandemic affected hospice care? The executive director of a Fort Myers provider offers some insight.

Hope Hospice executive director Samira K. Beckwith offers a sense of what it’s been like providing care during the pandemic.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, WGCU has highlighted ways it is impacting different parts of the community and people's lives. Today, we explore how COVID-19 has changed the world of hospice care.

Hope Hospice has been providing support to patients nearing the end of their lives and their families in Southwest Florida for more than 40 years. But since the arrival of COVID-19 it has had to modify how it provides services to protect patients and caregivers, and has moved support groups to virtual settings.

In this interview, Hope executive director Samira K. Beckwith offers a sense of what it’s been like providing hospice and palliative care and trying to support caregivers and those grieving from the loss of a loved one during the pandemic.

Click on the "Listen" link above to hear the interview.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Mike Kiniry
Mike Kiniry is producer of Gulf Coast Live, and co-creator and host of the WGCU podcast Three Song Stories: Biography Through Music. He first joined the WGCU team in the summer of 2003 as an intern while studying Communication at Florida Gulf Coast University. 
Julie Glenn
Julie Glenn is the host of Gulf Coast Live. She has been working in southwest Florida as a freelance writer since 2007, most recently as a regular columnist for the Naples Daily News. She began her broadcasting career in 1993 as a reporter/anchor/producer for a local CBS affiliate in Quincy, Illinois. After also working for the NBC affiliate, she decided to move to Parma, Italy where she earned her Master’s degree in communication from the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Her undergraduate degree in Mass Communication is from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
