Listen: Hope Hospice Director On Providing Care During Pandemic

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, WGCU has highlighted ways it is impacting different parts of the community and people's lives. Today, we explore how COVID-19 has changed the world of hospice care.

Hope Hospice has been providing support to patients nearing the end of their lives and their families in Southwest Florida for more than 40 years. But since the arrival of COVID-19 it has had to modify how it provides services to protect patients and caregivers, and has moved support groups to virtual settings.

In this interview, Hope executive director Samira K. Beckwith offers a sense of what it’s been like providing hospice and palliative care and trying to support caregivers and those grieving from the loss of a loved one during the pandemic.

Click on the "Listen" link above to hear the interview.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.