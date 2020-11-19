Hospital Partnership To Expand Tallahassee's Pediatric Care

Tallahassee will soon have a new medical treatment center for children and young adults. It's a joint effort of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Wolfson Children's Hospital and Nemours Children's Specialty Care.

Tallahassee Memorial CEO Mark O'Bryant said the idea was to grow local medical care options for young patients.

"And we have been working on expanding our services in this region through a couple of very strong strategic partnerships," he said in a video news release provided by the project's principals.

One of these is Jacksonville-based Wolfson Children's Hospital, whose president is Michael Aubin.

"We are excited to be offering in this new location gastroenterology and urology services," he remarked.

Also involved is Nemours Children's Specialty Care, where Ray Himinowski is a vice president.

"Whether it's in person or online, this new center will allow for greater access to excellent care for children and teens in Tallahassee and the surrounding communities."

The new center is expected to be seeing its first patients by the first of the year.

