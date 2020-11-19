© 2020 Health News Florida
Hospital Partnership To Expand Tallahassee's Pediatric Care

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published November 19, 2020 at 8:28 AM EST
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is one of the three partners involved in the new pediatric treatment center.

The new center, a joint effort of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Wolfson Children's Hospital and Nemours Children's Specialty Care, is set to open shortly after the first of the year.

Tallahassee will soon have a new medical treatment center for children and young adults. It's a joint effort of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Wolfson Children's Hospital and Nemours Children's Specialty Care.

Tallahassee Memorial CEO Mark O'Bryant said the idea was to grow local medical care options for young patients.

"And we have been working on expanding our services in this region through a couple of very strong strategic partnerships," he said in a video news release provided by the project's principals.

One of these is Jacksonville-based Wolfson Children's Hospital, whose president is Michael Aubin.

"We are excited to be offering in this new location gastroenterology and urology services," he remarked.

Also involved is Nemours Children's Specialty Care, where Ray Himinowski is a vice president.

"Whether it's in person or online, this new center will allow for greater access to excellent care for children and teens in Tallahassee and the surrounding communities."

The new center is expected to be seeing its first patients by the first of the year.

Tom Flanigan
