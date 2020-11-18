Georgia Tech's COVID Risk Map Attracts Audience Planning For Holidays

With upcoming travel for the holidays in the middle of a pandemic, A Georgia Tech map that calculates the risk of being around someone with COVID-19 is getting a lot of attention.

The Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool uses COVID-19 case data and county population numbers to calculate the chances that a person with COVID will be near, depending on the number of people in one space.

See the map: To check out the Risk Assessment Planning Tool, click here.

For example, the chances of a person with COVID-19 being at a 10-person event in Fulton County. Georgia, is about 18 percent. If it's 100 people, that chance goes up to 86 percent.

"So what we want to do is help people understand the risk of people who come in from out of town so they can check what the rates are at their friends and family origin, or we can understand the risk of where we're going," said Clio Andris, part of the research team that developed the tool.

Andris says the risk map is getting hundreds of thousands of visits a week as the holiday season approaches. However, she says, it does not take into account mask wearing and social distancing, all of which lower the risk of contracting COVID-19.

