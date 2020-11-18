Florida’s COVID-19 Cases Near 900,000

Tuesday’s coronavirus report from the Florida Department of Health reported an additional 7,459 people tested positive statewide since Monday, bringing the total to 897,323.

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 3,357 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus. That represents an increase of 132 admissions since Monday.

The state got back the results for 94,738 tests taken on Monday, and of those tested for the first time, 8.64% were positive. It’s the ninth straight day the positivity rate for first-time tests has been over 7%.

State health officials also report that 86 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday, roughly doubling the number from the day before, and bringing the statewide death toll to 17,861.

In the greater Tampa Bay, 1,190 people tested positive and 10 people died due to the virus.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Tuesday, November 17:

Hillsborough: 53,432 / 866

Pinellas: 29,509 / 859

Polk: 25,531 / 654

Manatee: 15,040/ 359

Pasco: 12,771/260

Sarasota: 11,528/358

Hernando: 4,312/186



Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 17: 7,459/86

Nov. 16: 4,663/41

Nov. 15: 10,105/30

Nov. 14: 4,544/45

Nov. 13: 6,933/74

Nov. 12: 5,607/73

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 4,452/87

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

